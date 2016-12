PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says 21-year-old Ariel Flores has been arrested in an accidental shooting that was first reported Sunday.

Police say Flores accidentally discharged a gun early Sunday morning, shooting himself and a woman.

The incident happened near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

Both Flores and the female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Although the woman decided to not press any charges on her own, Flores will still be charged with misconduct involving weapons and discharging a weapon within city limits against the state.

He’s also being charged for burglary related to an outstanding warrant for an unrelated offense, which makes him a prohibited possessor.

