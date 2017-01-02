Child taken to hospital for burns after Christmas tree fire ignites Phoenix home

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says a 6-year-old girl suffered burns to her hands and body after a Christmas tree fire ignited in a Phoenix home Monday.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. at the home near Peoria and 19th avenues.

Firefighters say the girl was transported to the hospital for her burns but she is expected to be OK. Two other children and two adults were also in the home but made it out without injury.

Phoenix fire said the girl's father recently passed away and the family had a remembrance candle near the Christmas tree.

Items near the tree caught fire and the tree caught fire. The girl attempted to put the fire out with her hands and received 1st and 2nd degree burns.

One of the adults went back into the home after getting the children out, to rescue a dog.

"I went back in, because even a puppy, their Poppy was still inside in the kennel, so I was just worried about that dog, when I had my niece and nephew outside," said Alberto Cruz.

Firefighters said this is an unfortunate reminder of just how flammable Christmas trees are.

"As we know before, with dry Christmas trees, no matter how long you've had them up, these ignite with in seconds," said Phoenix Fire Captain Reda Bigler. "So this quickly spread throughout the house."

The family will not be able to stay at the home due to the damage.