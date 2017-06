Jared Aiton said he wasn't sure his plan would work. He had a tank of water and a hose, but the sprayer only shoots a mist, and yet that was enough to save the day.

Aiton cleans carpets. He was driving his van when the carpet cleaner became a firefighter on May 31st.

"Come up over a hill and on the left side I see some flashing lights and a fire," he said. "I just felt that I needed to put it out."

Aiton saw a brush fire. So the man stood on the side of Loop 303 near 35th Avenue, carpet cleaning hose in hand, fire in his sights.

But he wasn't sure the hose's mist would actually help extinguish the flames.

"You have to get close, you have to get really close up to it," he said. "Firefighters have really big hoses, and this is not that."

Little by little, the man knocked down the flames before firefighters arrived.

Aiton is just an ordinary guy who did something extraordinary.

"Just try to do good things," he said.