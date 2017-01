PHOENIX - A stretch of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix near Union Hills Drive was shut down after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-17.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers on the scene, it's believed a Jeep Wrangler entered I-17 at the Loop 303 going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say one car swerved to avoid hitting the wrong-way driver near Pinnacle Peak and crashed into the median wall.

The Jeep Wrangler continued in the HOV lane when it then collided with another vehicle at Union Hills Drive.

ABC15 crews on the scene say it appears the drivers swerved slightly to avoid a head-on collision and the cars collided, hitting the passenger sides of each vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was the only person taken to hospital following the collisions.

DPS troopers say the wrong-way driver had minor injuries.

It's under investigation if impairment was a factor in the crash.

