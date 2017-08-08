Suspected impaired driver causes head-on crash, killing 1 in Phoenix

A 52-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Phoenix on Sunday night.

PHOENIX - A 52-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Phoenix on Sunday night. 

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near 37th Avenue and Thomas Road. 

Phoenix police say a suspected impaired driver was traveling westbound and veered into oncoming traffic colliding with an eastbound vehicle being driven by the 52-year-old woman, identified as Ramona Dewhurst. 

Dewhurst was pronounced dead at the scene, her 24-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police. 

Police say the suspected impaired driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His passenger, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment are believed to both be factors in the collision. 

The intersection has since reopened. 

