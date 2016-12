PHOENIX - Crews are working to fix a water main break that has several Phoenix streets flooded.

Phoenix police say a 12-inch water main break on 20th Street south of Van Buren caused flooding Thursday morning.

20th Street is closed from Van Buren to Monroe.

20th St is CLOSED NB/SB between Van Buren - Monroe due to a water main break....#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) December 29, 2016

People should avoid the area until the problem is fixed.

