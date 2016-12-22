Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 66°
LO: 59°
HI: 65°
LO: 52°
HI: 62°
LO: 52°
Partly cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 59°
HI: 65°
LO: 52°
HI: 62°
LO: 52°
Valley storms are sure to bring their share of dust storms, thunder, lightning and of course, heavy rain.
Cities around the Valley are again offering free sandbags to help you prepare and protect your home.
Find your city below for information on how and where to get sandbags. Some municipalities have also provided city-specific information for monsoon season.
Avondale
The City of Avondale offers sand and bags for residents when flood watches are issued. Residents need to bring their own shovels to fill the bags. Anyone needing assistance can call Public Works at 623-333-4400 to make arrangements. Get sand and bags at the address below:
Buckeye
Sandbag materials can be found at the following address:
The City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue says in the past, local fire stations have been used as sandbag locations. In the event they do provide materials, addresses will be listed on the city website or on the City of Buckeye Facebook Page.
Chandler
Chandler Fire says when large storms are predicted, they will have sand and bags available. The availability will not be all season long, so check Chandler Fire's website, Facebook and Twitter feeds for updates.
When a large storm is in store, residents can get supplies at the following location:
In the event of an emergency, find emergency contacts on the City of Chandler website.
Glendale
If heavy rains are in the forecast, Glendale will offer free sand and bags to residents, but residents will need to bring their own shovels.
Get sandbags at the following locations:
Get local emergency contacts, safety reminders and road closure information here.
Goodyear
Historically, the City of Goodyear's Public Works department has placed sand piles and sandbags at the following locations:
Residents should be aware that the city does not offer shovels or assistance. Public Works will determine when and where all public sandbag locations will be held. Sandbags are not available at all times.
Maricopa
Each season, Maricopa provides sand and bags at each fire station.
Mesa
Generally, the following locations will have sand and bags, but you will need to bring your own shovel:
Before you head out, you can call 480-644-2160 for information on Mesa sandbag availability.
Find Mesa emergency numbers for downed power lines or outages, gas leaks and more helpful information here.
Paradise Valley
In the event that residents need sand and bags, an official with the Town of Paradise Valley says Phoenix Fire stations are the go-to places for help.
See Phoenix Fire stations and addresses listed online here.
Peoria
Peoria Fire stations offer sand and bags to anyone concerned about flooding around their homes. Residents will need to bring shovels and bag sand themselves, but sand and bags will be provided.
Peoria Fire stations are located at the following addresses:
For more monsoon safety tips and emergency numbers, click here.
Phoenix
Phoenix Fire provides sand, but not bags. Those needing sandbags can get them at home improvement stores. Double-bagged (or more) trash bags can also be used, though they may rip.
Sand can be found at specific fire stations:
Click here for 'Monsoon Central' -- emergency hotlines to report street issues, storm debris, power outages and more, as well as safety tips and updates.
Pinal County
Pinal County Public Works says residents can contact them or their specific city municipalities for further sandbag information.
Pinal County Contact Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to help coordinate assistance with sandbags at your nearest location. They can be reached at 520-509-3555 or toll-free at 1-888-431-1311.
If you need assistance after working hours, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Department at 520-866-5111 to get in contact with an on-call employee from the Public Works department.
According to Public Works, the following locations will provide materials for sandbags:
Queen Creek
During storm events the city will have sandbags available to residents. They ask residents to bring a shovel and only fill bags half full.
Sandbags will be available at the following locations:
Scottsdale
According to the city website, Scottsdale may make sand and sandbags available during monsoon emergencies.
If sandbags are available, residents can check the website homepage for information and pickup locations.
Surprise
If a major rain event occurs, the Surprise Public Works Department provides sand and bags for free to residents.
Those taking advantage of the free sand and bags will need to bring their own shovels. If you need help with sand bags, call 623-222-6000.
The following locations will have sand and bags, according to the city:
For more emergency tips and contacts to report issues, click here.
Tempe
Sandbags will be available through the monsoon season as part of Operation Sand Bag.
Sand, bags and shovels are available at the following locations:
Call The City of Tempe at 480-350-4311 for more help or get information online for monsoon preparedness, street closures and other safety tips.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the season.