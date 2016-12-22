Valley storms are sure to bring their share of dust storms, thunder, lightning and of course, heavy rain.

Cities around the Valley are again offering free sandbags to help you prepare and protect your home.

Find your city below for information on how and where to get sandbags. Some municipalities have also provided city-specific information for monsoon season.

Avondale

The City of Avondale offers sand and bags for residents when flood watches are issued. Residents need to bring their own shovels to fill the bags. Anyone needing assistance can call Public Works at 623-333-4400 to make arrangements. Get sand and bags at the address below:

Avondale Municipal Operations Center, 399 E. Lower Buckeye Road, Avondale

Buckeye

Sandbag materials can be found at the following address:

Buckeye City Yard, 423 E. Arizona Eastern Avenue

The City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue says in the past, local fire stations have been used as sandbag locations. In the event they do provide materials, addresses will be listed on the city website or on the City of Buckeye Facebook Page.

Chandler

Chandler Fire says when large storms are predicted, they will have sand and bags available. The availability will not be all season long, so check Chandler Fire's website, Facebook and Twitter feeds for updates.

When a large storm is in store, residents can get supplies at the following location:

Fire Administration, 151 E. Boston Street)

In the event of an emergency, find emergency contacts on the City of Chandler website.

Glendale

If heavy rains are in the forecast, Glendale will offer free sand and bags to residents, but residents will need to bring their own shovels.

Get sandbags at the following locations:

Bonsall Park North: Northeast corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, next to the Hockey Rink

City of Glendale Community Center North: 14061 N. 59th Ave.

GFD Support Services: 7501 N.55th Ave.

Get local emergency contacts, safety reminders and road closure information here.

Goodyear

Historically, the City of Goodyear's Public Works department has placed sand piles and sandbags at the following locations:

Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd.

Roscoe Dog Park, 15600 W. Roeser Rd.

Fire Station 182, 10701 S. Estrella Pkwy

Residents should be aware that the city does not offer shovels or assistance. Public Works will determine when and where all public sandbag locations will be held. Sandbags are not available at all times.

Maricopa

Each season, Maricopa provides sand and bags at each fire station.

Fire Station 571 (Homestead) - 20945 North Porter Road

Fire Station 572 (Tortosa) - 36930 W Bowlin Road

Fire Station 574 (Alterra) - 44925 West Alterra Parkway

Fire Station 575 (Acacia Crossings/Heritage District) - 45695 W. Edison Road

Mesa

Generally, the following locations will have sand and bags, but you will need to bring your own shovel:

Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive

Fire Station 204, 1426 S. Extension

Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield

Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern

Fire Station 212, 2430 S. Ellsworth

Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building) -- filled sandbags

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot) -- filled sandbags

Before you head out, you can call 480-644-2160 for information on Mesa sandbag availability.

Find Mesa emergency numbers for downed power lines or outages, gas leaks and more helpful information here.

Paradise Valley

In the event that residents need sand and bags, an official with the Town of Paradise Valley says Phoenix Fire stations are the go-to places for help.

See Phoenix Fire stations and addresses listed online here.

Peoria

Peoria Fire stations offer sand and bags to anyone concerned about flooding around their homes. Residents will need to bring shovels and bag sand themselves, but sand and bags will be provided.

Peoria Fire stations are located at the following addresses:

Fire Station 191, 8065 W. Peoria Avenue

Fire Station 192, 18500 N. 89th Avenue

Fire Station 193, 8330 W. Emile Zola

Fire Station 194, 9800 W. Olive Avenue

Fire Station 195, 23100 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Fire Station 196, 28251 N. El Mirage Road

Fire Station 197, 7758 W. Jomax Road

Fire Station 199, 40202 N 87th Avenue, Pleasant Harbor Marina

For more monsoon safety tips and emergency numbers, click here.

Phoenix

Phoenix Fire provides sand, but not bags. Those needing sandbags can get them at home improvement stores. Double-bagged (or more) trash bags can also be used, though they may rip.

Sand can be found at specific fire stations:

Station 16 - 1414 E. Mohave St.

Station 36 - 21602 N. 9th Avenue

Station 43 - 4110 E. Chandler Blvd.

Station 40 - 3838 N. 83rd Avenue

Station 48 - 5230 W. Happy Valley Rd.

Station 49 - 3750 E. Dynamite Rd.

Station 52 - 21650 N. Tatum Blvd.

Click here for 'Monsoon Central' -- emergency hotlines to report street issues, storm debris, power outages and more, as well as safety tips and updates.

Pinal County

Pinal County Public Works says residents can contact them or their specific city municipalities for further sandbag information.

Pinal County Contact Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to help coordinate assistance with sandbags at your nearest location. They can be reached at 520-509-3555 or toll-free at 1-888-431-1311.

If you need assistance after working hours, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Department at 520-866-5111 to get in contact with an on-call employee from the Public Works department.

According to Public Works, the following locations will provide materials for sandbags:

Apache Junction Maintenance Area, 305 E. Superstition Blvd.

Arizona City Maintenance Area, 7495 W. Battaglia Dr.

Casa Grande Maintenance Area, 22539 W. Peters Rd.

Hidden Valley Maintenance Area, 43910 W. Meadowview Rd.

Oracle Maintenance Area, 1410 N. Justice Dr.

Riverside Maintenance Area, 54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy. in Kearney

San Tan Maintenance Area, 3535 E. Hunt Hwy.

Waste Tire, 12725 E. Adamsville Rd. in Florence

Queen Creek

During storm events the city will have sandbags available to residents. They ask residents to bring a shovel and only fill bags half full.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Fire Station 1, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road (Ellsworth Road/Aldecoa Road)

Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road (Sossaman Road/Riggs Road)

Scottsdale

According to the city website, Scottsdale may make sand and sandbags available during monsoon emergencies.

If sandbags are available, residents can check the website homepage for information and pickup locations.

Surprise

If a major rain event occurs, the Surprise Public Works Department provides sand and bags for free to residents.

Those taking advantage of the free sand and bags will need to bring their own shovels. If you need help with sand bags, call 623-222-6000.

The following locations will have sand and bags, according to the city:

3 Star Park, 15825 N. Jerry Street (South Side Parking Area off of Jerry Street)

Bell Road Lake (south side), 15105 W. Bell Road

South Plant (north gate), 11401 N. 136th Avenue

Water Well site, 16849 W. Jomax Road

Westgate city facility, 13430 W. Westgate Drive

Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility 15151 W. Greenway Road

Old City Hall recycle bin site, 12425 W. Bell Road

Fire Station 302 recycle bin site, 18600 Reems Road

DreamCatcher Park recycle bin site, 14534 W.Tierra Buena

Next to Villanueva Center, 15616 N. Hollyhock St.

For more emergency tips and contacts to report issues, click here.

Tempe

Sandbags will be available through the monsoon season as part of Operation Sand Bag.

Sand, bags and shovels are available at the following locations:

Tempe Field Services, Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive (parking lot on northeast corner)

Benedict Sports Complex (northwest corner of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads, east side of the parking lot)

Call The City of Tempe at 480-350-4311 for more help or get information online for monsoon preparedness, street closures and other safety tips.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the season.