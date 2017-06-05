These services will be available at the Salvation Army’s Family Services Department near Van Buren and 24th streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be more than a dozen other stations set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here are the locations:
Apache Junction Apache Junction Corps – 605 E. Broadway Rd.
Avondale Estrella Mountain Corps – 11 N. Third Ave
Chandler Chandler Corps – 85 E. Saragosa St.
Glendale Valley of the Sun Korean Corps – 7238 N. 61st Ave. Glendale Corps – 6010 W. Northern Ave
Mesa Mesa Corps – 241 E. Sixth St.
Phoenix Phoenix Central Corps – 4343 N. 16th St. Phoenix Citadel Corps – 628 N. Third Ave. Phoenix Kroc Center – 1375 E. Broadway Rd. Phoenix Maryvale Corps – 4318 W. Clarendon Ave. Eastlake Park – Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street
Surprise Sun Cities West Valley Corps – 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
Tempe Tempe Corps – 40 E. University Dr.
The Salvation Army’s mobile unit will also be on the streets during the excessive heat warning days to monitor the community and help those who are at risk of heat-related illness, injury or death.
If you’d like to volunteer at the relief stations or donate money and/or items, please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit their volunteer page.