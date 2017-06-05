PHOENIX - The Salvation Army is responding to rising summer temperatures across the Valley by setting up multiple “heat relief” stations.

Starting on Monday through Thursday of this week, the nonprofit’s Red Shield Survival Squad is arranging 14 stations for people to cool off and hydrate.

These services will be available at the Salvation Army’s Family Services Department near Van Buren and 24th streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be more than a dozen other stations set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are the locations:

Apache Junction

Apache Junction Corps – 605 E. Broadway Rd.

Avondale

Estrella Mountain Corps – 11 N. Third Ave

Chandler

Chandler Corps – 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps – 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Glendale Corps – 6010 W. Northern Ave

Mesa

Mesa Corps – 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix

Phoenix Central Corps – 4343 N. 16th St.

Phoenix Citadel Corps – 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix Kroc Center – 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

Phoenix Maryvale Corps – 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Eastlake Park – Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street

Surprise

Sun Cities West Valley Corps – 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe

Tempe Corps – 40 E. University Dr.

The Salvation Army’s mobile unit will also be on the streets during the excessive heat warning days to monitor the community and help those who are at risk of heat-related illness, injury or death.

If you’d like to volunteer at the relief stations or donate money and/or items, please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit their volunteer page.