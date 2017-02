PHOENIX - According to social media posts from Councilman Sal Diciccio, the Phoenix City Council will vote in about two weeks on whether or not to make Phoenix a sanctuary city.

Diciccio says a public petition was filed Wednesday that requires the council to hold the vote.

Dociccio says he strongly disapproves of Phoenix becoming a Sanctuary City but did not go into further detail.

BREAKING. PHX to vote on sanctuary city in 2 weeks. I firmly oppose PHX becoming sanctuary city — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) February 1, 2017

