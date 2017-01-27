Immigration advocates call on Phoenix Mayor Stanton to 'keep his word'

A handful of immigration advocate organizations stood outside Phoenix City Hall on Thursday, calling on Mayor Greg Stanton to ignore President Trump's plans on immigration. They say actions speak louder than words and they want the mayor to do five different things to protect illegal immigrants in the Valley.

Those five things, listed out in a press release from PUENTE Arizona.

We demand Mayor Stanton immediately take action to: Break the collaboration between Phoenix Police and ICE by abolishing Order 4.48. Reduce the police budget, freeze police hiring, and invest in restorative justice practices. End policing in schools before School Resource Officer are forced to become ICE agents. Protect the personal information of municipal ID card holders Open municipal buildings as sanctuary for immigrants, muslims, transgendered, and other communities under attack by this administration.

"We want the city to step in and actually tell the legislature that these kinds of proposals are racist," said Francisca Prochas with PUENTE Arizona.

Mayor Greg Stanton was not at City Hall, but did respond in a statement on Wednesday saying, "We will fight the federal government's attempt to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force."

That is a statement he has stood by since before the election.

