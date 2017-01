PHOENIX - Police are searching for a shooting suspect in central Phoenix.

Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports about a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Witnesses told authorities that a male suspect was seen arguing with the victim on the sidewalk before the shooting occurred.

The alleged gunman shot the person in the lower extremities before fleeing the area, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim is hospitalized but is expected to be OK. He or she is not cooperating with the police investigation.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.