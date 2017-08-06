NOW HIRING: Fiserv, Paradise Valley Country Club, Goodwill Hiring Fest

PHOENIX - Need a job? Several Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers!

Fiserv

Fiserv, a provider of technology solutions to the financial world, is hosting a hiring event on August 12 in Phoenix. Fiserv is offering job seekers an opportunity to see their facility, meet employees and to interview on-site. If you have exceptional customer service, then this company could be for you! Fiserv offers $14 per hour based on department, a monthly bonus program up to $3 per hour and a state of the art facility. The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 4801 E. Thistle Landing Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85044. If interested, contact Lisa Allen at 480-523-5036 or Lisa.Allen@fiserv.com. Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and photo ID. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 4801 E. Thistle Landing Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85044

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Interested in manufacturing? DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing It Right This Time) will be holding a job fair open house on August 9 in Phoenix. DIRTT creates custom prefab interiors for industries including education, healthcare and corporate. DIRTT is now hiring for multiple positions including Tool Crib, Machine Operators, and Assembly. Job seekers should be able to work a “4 on 4 off” shift from a 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Chosen applicants will enjoy competitive wages, paid health benefits, an on-site fitness center, and vacation pay. The job fair will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the DIRTT Phoenix Factory, 836 E University Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85034. The hiring event is free for job seekers; they are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume. Click here for more info.

IF YOU GO: 836 E University Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85034

Goodwill Hiring Fest

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will be hosting a Hiring Fest on August 9 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The hiring event will take place at all of its Valley Career Centers. Including the YMCA Maryvale at 3825 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033 from 4 to 6 p.m. 50 employers will be spread out at the career centers and have immediate hiring needs for open positions. Companies participating in the event include Cognizant, the Phoenix Police Department, Swissport, Cable One and more! Job seekers are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of resumes. For more information, click here.

Burlington

Burlington is opening a new store in Ahwatukee this fall and is looking to add team members! The store will be hosting a job fair on August 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 4525 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 for interested applicants. Burlington has part-time and full-time positions open for Cashiers, Selling Floor Associates, Markdown Associates and more! Candidates must be able to work a flexible schedule and be able to lift and move boxed weighing 40 pounds or more. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 4525 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Pillar Communities, LLC

Would you like a career in property management? Pillar Communities, LLC is hosting a job fair on August 7 in Scottsdale. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at The View at Cascade, 18525 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Open positions include Assistant Manager, Leasing and Maintenance Technician. Pillar Communities, LLC is searching for applicants with property management experience as well as experience in customer service. If you’re unable to make it to the hiring event, click here to fill out the online application.

IF YOU GO: 18525 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Arizona Capitol Museum

The Arizona Capitol Museum is now hiring for Part-Time Museum Education Assistants. In the role, you’ll provide nearly all scheduled tours that are given to groups visiting the museum. Chosen applicants will also provide interpretation of the museum to casual visitors. Education assistants are also responsible for setting up for special events, working as store back-up and completing tour support work. Job seekers must have an understanding of how Arizona’s government developed and have skills in public speaking and group management. As well, education assistants will have to be able to explain complex civics and government concepts to people of different ages and backgrounds. If interested, you must complete an FBI background check and a fingerprint check. Click here for more information.

Fair Maidens & Masks

Fair Maidens & Masks is searching for young men to portray various characters for birthday parties and other events. The employer is looking for young men who could play the characters of Superman, Batman, Prince Eric, Spider-Man and a Jedi. Job seekers must be energetic, well-spoken and enjoy working with children. As well, interested applicants must have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license, be willing to go through a background check and be available on the weekends. Chosen candidates will earn $35 to 40 for the first hour of their work with $25 for each additional hour, tips and travel fees may apply. Job seekers should include a cover letter with their resume describing their experience they have working with children along with any singing/acting experience. Interested applicants are also asked to include a head and body shot in their application. Click here for more information.

Paradise Valley Country Club

Do you like to exercise? The Paradise Valley Country Club is looking to hire physical education teachers to join their Youth Activities team for weekend, evening and holiday youth programs. Ideal job seekers would have a high school diploma and a few years of experience in working with children from age 5 and older as a physical education teacher. Applicants must also be certified in CPR and First Aid. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

Foothills Pet Resort

Foothills Pet Resort is searching for a full-time pet stylist for their Ahwatukee location at Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd. The position is commission based with unlimited earnings potential based on experience. Ideal job seekers would have three years or more of grooming experience. Applicants who have experience with cats is a plus, but not required. Foothills Pet Resort is interviewing immediately. Chosen applicants should expect to join the team with a full schedule of dogs right away. Click here to apply.