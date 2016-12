PHOENIX - With New Year celebrations fast approaching, it's important to keep the safety of your pets in mind.

While July 4th is the busiest time for stray and lost animals at shelters, the New Year comes in second.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control took in 412 dogs and cats in the first few days of 2015, and 411 in the first few days of 2016.

Animal control officers will be on a normal schedule for picking up and assisting with animal intakes.

MCACC says the "RESOLVE" method can help keep your pets as safe as possible: