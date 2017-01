PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they've officially terminated a detention officer who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate.

An MCSO spokesperson said on Thursday that Roy Ramey, 34, was fired today following his indictment last month on four felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct.

According to officials, Ramey allegedly admitted to having sex with an inmate at Estrella Jail over a two-month period last year.

He was arrested in September and was previously placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Ramey had been a detention officer at the jail since 2013.