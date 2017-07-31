Judge rules Sheriff Joe Arpaio guilty in criminal contempt case

abc15.com staff , Associated Press
11:19 AM, Jul 31, 2017
12 mins ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro | sheriffjoe

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court by a judge on Monday.

Maggie Keane
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court by a judge on Monday. 

The criminal charges stem from the profiling case that Arpaio lost three years ago that morphed into a contempt case after the sheriff was accused of defying a 2011 court order to stop his signature immigration patrols.
  
Arpaio has acknowledged violating U.S. District Judge Murray Snow's order but insists his disobedience was not intentional.
  
Snow disagreed, concluding Arpaio knowingly continued the patrols because he believed his immigration enforcement efforts would help his 2012 re-election campaign.

Sentencing has been set for October 5 at 10 a.m.

