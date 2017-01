A judge says she's inclined to decide whether former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is guilty or innocent of a criminal contempt-of-court charge rather than let a jury determine his legal fate.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton didn't make a ruling on Arpaio's request for a jury trial, but says Wednesday that she is leaning toward deciding the case herself.

Arpaio faces the charge for prolonging his signature immigration patrols 17 months after a judge in a racial profiling case had ordered them stopped.

He acknowledged violating the order, but insists his actions weren't intentional.

The violation of the order led taxpayer-funded legal costs from the profiling case to rise and is believed to have contributed to Arpaio's defeat in November after 24 years in office.

PHOENIX -