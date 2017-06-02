DPS: Driver dead after wrong-way crash near I-10/I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down the I-10 to I-17 transition ramp for several hours on Thursday morning.

A wrong-way driver in a passenger car was reported southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 around 2:45 a.m. Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says they first started receiving reports of the vehicle near I-17 and Thomas Road, however, it's not clear where the driver got on the freeway.

Shortly after, calls started coming in about a crash.The driver hit a commercial truck carrying diesel fuel head-on, causing the wrong-way vehicle to fall off of the bridge onto the northbound I-17 ramp.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver, 26-year-old Jose Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car collided with the truck and fell onto another ramp below.

The driver of the truck that hit the wrong-way car was not hurt.

The freeway was shut down for several hours for the investigation and clean-up, but reopened around 9:30 a.m.

