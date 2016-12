PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is responding to a drowning call Thursday afternoon.

Crews say a child around two to three years old was pulled from a swimming pool at a home near Bethany Home Road and 20th Street.

The father was performing CPR when firefighters arrived on scene.

According to an official from the Phoenix Fire Department, the child is in critical condition and being taken to the hospital.

Air15 is heading to the scene.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.