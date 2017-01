SEDONA, AZ - Self proclaimed self-help guru James Arthur Ray appeared in court on Tuesday, trying to use the court system to put tragedy behind him and restart his career.

Tuesday, Ray asked a superior court judge to set aside his conviction and restore his civil rights. The judge denied the motion to set aside judgment of guilt, but did give Ray his right to vote back.

Ray served about two years in prison for the 2009 deaths of Kirby Brown, James Shore and Liz Newman during a ceremony inside a sweat lodge near Sedona.