Mohave County arrests 2 from Lake Havasu City for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - Authorities have arrested two men for sexually assaulting a young girl last year.

According to a release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the mother of the victim contacted law enforcement on July 29, 2016 after being told by her daughter's friend of the crime.

The mother told deputies the friend of her 13-year-old daughter said two men, identified as Jeremy Scott Kiehl and Robert Cody Linn, had sex with her daughter the night before in the 4000 block of E. Blue Canyon Road.

Investigators say Linn, 19, and Kiehl, 22, initially said they did not know the victim. The pair later changed their story about knowing her, but denied having sexual relations with her.

A sexual assault kit collected from the victim was processed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety lab. An analysis found DNA samples from both Linn and Kiehl in the kit.

Kiehl was arrested on Jan. 25 and authorities say he admitted to having sex with the victim after being taken into custody. Linn was arrested the same day and both were booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Kiehl faces charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor and molestation of a child. Linn is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a minor and molestation of a child. All eight total charges are felonies, according to the news release.