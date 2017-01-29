Missing Phoenix man Dillon Gray found in Crown King

abc15.com staff
12:03 PM, Jan 29, 2017
2 hours ago
Dillon Gray, 18, disappeared on Tuesday, Jan. 24. His family is worried because his truck needed new tires and could be dangerous to drive.

Officials say a man missing from the Phoenix area has been found safely in Crown King. 

According to Crown King Fire Department Chief Mark Dillon, 19-year-old Dillon Gray was found in a hotel room in the town on Sunday. Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say he was spotted there overnight. 

Chief Dillon said he did not have his vehicle with him, but he has since been reunited with family and is in good health. 

Gray disappeared on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from the Happy Valley area and his family reported him missing the following day.

Volunteers spent most of the day Saturday searching where his cell phone last pinged -- the Lake Pleasant area -- but were unsuccessful. The community turned to social media to update others on their search efforts — leaving tips on what to look for, meet-up spots and other helpful information.

There is no word yet on why Gray was in Crown King. 

