'Black ice' collisions reported on I-40 in northern Arizona

Associated Press
10:58 AM, Jan 10, 2017
11:01 AM, Jan 10, 2017
northern arizona
ADOT
FLAGSTAFF -
Authorities report several collisions involving "black ice" on Interstate 40 between Williams and Flagstaff.
 
Spokesman Kameron Lee of the state Department of Public Safety says none of the collisions Tuesday morning appear to involve life-threatening injuries.
 
Lee says DPS is asking drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
 
A hazardous weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service for northern Arizona says fair weather is forecast for the region Tuesday but that scattered light showers should return to northwest Arizona on Wednesday.
 

