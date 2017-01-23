SNOW DAY: School closings for Monday, January 23, 2016

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - An approaching winter storm Sunday night had school administrators in the high country canceling classes for Monday.

In an email sent Sunday afternoon, a Flagstaff Unified School district spokesperson said officials held a conference call with the National Weather Service before deciding to cancel class on Monday due to hazardous driving conditions.

The Grand Canyon Unified School District has also canceled classes on Monday. District officials took to their website to request that employees, students and parents stay off campus. Instead, classes will be made up on March 24.

Employees expected to work on snow days were asked to check the district's Facebook page and website around 5:30 a.m. Monday for further information.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of northern Arizona through Tuesday morning for areas above 6,000 feet. Through Tuesday, the Flagstaff area is forecast to receive 9-13 inches of snowfall. Around the state, Williams, Pinetop-Lakeside, Heber and Show Low are expected to see around half a foot of snow.

Click here for the latest forecast

The Blue Ridge Unified School District, which serves the Pinetop-Lakeside area, announced classes will be on a two-hour delay for Monday. District officials said they would continue to evaluate conditions and make a decision by 7 a.m. Monday about whether school would need to be canceled. Parents were asked to check the district's website for the latest information.

The Pine Strawberry School District #12 is also putting classes on a two-hour delay. Instead, students are asked to arrive to campus at 10 a.m. Buses will also run two hours behind schedule.