Raindrop Vision Inlay could mean never having to use reading glasses ever again

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Steve Houlihan always had great vision.

"I could've been a fighter pilot, like my dad, because he was 20/15, but when I was in my mid 40's, that is when it really started declining," explained Houlihan.

Steve fumbled and fumbled with reading glasses but eventually faced the fact he was tired of them and wanted to try something else.

"I think what I find really frustrating, is when I'm at restaurants, and trying to read menus, and wine list and trying to figure out what to tip, because I can't really make out the total," added Houlihan.

Steve decided to go under the laser for a new procedure called the 'Raindrop Vision Inlay'

The idea and operation behind the breakthrough is simple.

An incision is made in the non-dominate eye. The flap created by the laser is lifted up and a tiny piece of material similar to a contact lens goes in.

The flap comes down and in about 45 seconds the lens adheres to the eye.

Doctors say patients are able to read up close almost immediately and the entire procedure takes about 10 minutes.

Dr. Jay Schwartz of the Schwartz Laser Eye Center in Scottsdale says this is a major development for people struggling to see up close.

"Pretty much anybody over the age of about 40, starts to develop what we call Presbyopia, which is a loss of that accommodation, and by 45 to 50 that can get really, really frustrating," said Dr. Schwartz.

Steve is expected to fully heal in a few days and after that, his near vision could improve even more.

There are a number of risks that should be considered and patients must meet certain requirements.

The Raindrop Vision Inlay starts around $4,800.