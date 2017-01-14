Yuma County Sheriff's Office: Woman, Paula Eure, shot husband in face after argument

Max Walker
4:28 PM, Jan 13, 2017
4 hours ago
Investigators say the husband was transferred to a hospital in the Valley, where he continues to receive treatment.

YUMA, AZ - Authorities say a woman has been arrested for shooting her husband in the face after an argument.

A release from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home near Interstate 8 and S. Foothills Drive Thursday morning to investigate a report of a shooting.

Deputies say a woman told them she shot her 70-year-old husband in the face. The victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center before being flown to a hospital in the Valley where he remains, according to a news release. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Investigators say the suspect and victim got into an argument Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning leading up to the shooting. 

Yuma County says 62-year-old Paula Eure was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.

