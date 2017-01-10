Arizona high court to consider case threatening Tucson cash

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to consider a case marking the first use of a new state law that withholds state funds from cities if they enact laws conflicting with state laws.

The high court is being asked by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to find that Tucson is illegally destroying seized guns instead of selling them. A lawmaker complained that conflicts with a 2013 law requiring guns be sold.

Rep. Mark Finchem complained to Brnovich, who reviewed the case and determined the Tucson ordinance may violate state law. Under a law passed last year, he's asking the Supreme Court to decide.

Tucson says it can destroy guns it owns and that the 2016 law unconstitutionally infringes on local rights.

The court considers whether to take the case Tuesday.

