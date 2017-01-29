In tweets, President Trump criticizes statement by John McCain, Lindsey Graham on immigration order

Current
WASHINGTON - The backlash against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration has the White House facing criticism from members of the president's own party--and firing back.
Sunday, Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham issued a joint statement on Trump's executive order, which was signed on Friday.
"We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security," the statement read. "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism." The full statement has been included at the bottom of this article.
The statement comes after thousands flooded airports across the country to protest after green card holders from the seven countries Trump's order banned were detained and prohibited from entering the United States. Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York ruled those with permanent residency status who were in transit at the time the order was signed would be allowed to enter the country.
In response, Trump said the statement was wrong and called McCain and Graham "sadly weak on immigration."
Trump also responded more broadly to the attacks on his executive action, saying that the order targeting seven Muslim-majority countries was about keeping the country safe, and not religion.
