How much would it cost to buy the White House?

What if the White House was just an ordinary house that anyone could buy? How much would the house cost?

Real estate listings firm, Zillow, says the home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is worth $397.9 million dollars. That's only a $1,587,280 a month mortgage payment. No big deal. HA!

What about renting? If it was possible to rent the 132-room home, you would pay approximately $2.1 million dollars every month, according to Zillow.

The property, known as "The People's House" is listed as a 16-bedroom, 35-bathroom, 55,000-square-foot home, sitting on 18-acres of land.

If you ever plan on having more than 100 guests over for dinner, you'll be set with the kitchen equipped to serve dinner for up to 140 guests and hors d'oeuvres for over 1,000. The listing doesn't say if your own personal chef and wait staff come with the home when purchased.

Obviously, the White House is not on the market and even Zillow has a note posted in the listing. They say "Note: This property is not currently for sale or for rent. The description below may be from a previous listing."

Many features of the home are included in the listing, like the library, doctor's office, flower and carpenter shops, and even a bowling alley. There's even a 40-seat Family Theater.

Moral of the story, we can all dream about living in the White House, but that reality only belongs to the families of the Presidents of the United States.

