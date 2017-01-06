Chris Brown to box Soulja Boy over social media feud

Associated Press
6:46 AM, Jan 6, 2017
In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Former rap music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is suing Chris Brown after getting shot seven times at a 2014 party hosted by the R&B singer. Knight's lawsuit filed Monday, June 27, 2016, in Los Angeles Superior Court accuses Brown and owners of the nightclub called 1 Oak of having inadequate security during the August 2014 party. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Scott Roth
Copyright Associated Press

A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Both hip-hop stars have announced that they've signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather's companies.

Soulja Boy put up a post promoting the fight on Instagram on Wednesday and said in the caption: "It's going down! Signed my contract." Soulja Boy says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.

Brown also said on Instagram that the match was set.

The feud between the artists stems from Soulja Boy's liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

