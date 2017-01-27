Victims speak out, demand justice after undercover ABC15 investigation exposed fake doctor

TEMPE, AZ - More than a dozen potential victims have come forward in the days after an undercover ABC15 investigation exposed a convicted felon posing as a doctor.

So far, 15 people have contacted ABC15 saying they were directly treated by Craig Allen Scherf, who was running a “medical clinic” in a Tempe salon suite.

“He assaulted, and he victimized, everybody he ever touched,” said Mario Della Casa, who went to Scherf for Dysport injections in October. “He needs to go to jail for this.”

RELATED: ABC15 exposes impostor doctor

Nearly all of the people who contacted ABC15 agreed to have their information forwarded to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The state is now investigating Scherf, officials said.

In Arizona, impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine or cosmetology without a license are illegal.

Scherf’s calls his business several names: My MD Clinic, My Laser Center, My Body Lip Laser, and BNH Health. He also calls himself “Dr. Craig” and offered a long list of medical and cosmetic procedures, including popular skin treatment injections, laser hair removal and human growth hormone.

However, ABC15 found Scherf doesn’t have state licenses to perform those procedures.

Despite the undercover video, victim interviews, and documents that show Scherf telling people he’s a doctor, he denies referring to himself as “Dr. Craig.”

Multiple patients said that’s untrue.

“He told me, ‘I’m a doctor,” said Sharon Kirby, who saw Scherf for injectable skin treatments. “He over-explained all of his credentials and went on and on that he studied eastern medicine. He said he was a Navy Seal. He was a doctor in Afghanistan. And he just went on and on about how qualified he was to be doing what he’s doing.”

Looking back, Kirby said the lack of results and her appointment should have triggered more suspicion. She also said she feels like the victim of a physical crime

“To me, he assaulted me. There were bruises. There was bleeding,” Kirby said, referring to the injection spots on her face.

Della Casa also said he had issues after his appointment. In a picture provided to ABC15, it shows Della Casa had several dark and swollen bumps on his face.

“It looks it was dripping inside of my skin,” he said. “It certainly wasn’t Botox or Dysport. I don’t know what the hell it was.”

What is clear, the patients say, is that Scherf needs to be held accountable.

“This man – he’s not a man – he’s a monster. He’s harming people,” Della Casa said.

“He should be in prison,” Kirby said. “You can’t go around pretending to be a doctor and have hundreds of people come through your clinic.”

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at dbiscobing@abc15.com.