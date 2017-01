In Arizona, health and cosmetology boards provide online searches for licensed professionals.

These searches make it easy to verify if professionals are licensed to work in Arizona. The searchs also include any disciplinary action taken against the professionals.

Here are links to the search sites for each health board in Arizona:

Cosmetology

Podiatry Examiners

Chiropractic Examiners

Dental Examiners

Medical Board

Naturopathic Physicians Medical Board

Nursing Board

Dispensing Opticians

Optometry

Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons

Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

Psychologist Examiners

Physician Assistants

Radiologic Technologists

Homeopathic Physicians

Behavioral Health Professionals

Occupational Therapy

Respiratory Care

Acupuncture

Athletic Trainers

Massage Therapy