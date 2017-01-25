DISH ordered to pay hefty penalty for robocalls

After a week of testimony, a North Carolina jury found DISH liable for 51,000 telemarketing calls placed by a defunct DISH dealer to people on the National Do Not Call list. The plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit were awarded $20.5 million, $400 per violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit was led by Dr. Thomas Krakauer of Bahama, North Carolina.

"This case has always been about enforcing the Do Not Call law and protecting people from nuisance telemarketing calls," said Dr. Krakauer. "I am thrilled with the jury's verdict, and thrilled we were able to win this enforcement action."

The attorney for the plaintiffs argued DISH's order entry retailer program was a "corporate shell game, developed so DISH could have all the benefits of illegal telemarketing - the customers - but shoulder none of the responsibility for violating the law."

The Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call list was established to prevent nuisance calls from telemarketers. Some groups are exempt from the law, such as charities, political groups, debt collectors and groups taking surveys. In 2009, new FTC rules went into effect to stop robocalls, there is an exception if the telemarketer has the consumer’s prior written authorization to transmit such calls.