PHOENIX - Libraries across the Valley, and nation, are getting ready for the impending solar eclipse with education kits and viewers for the show.

Over 7,000 libraries nationwide have received eclipse glasses and education kits from the STAR_Net network to host eclipse events.

The Space Science Institute utilizes the STAR_Net network to distribute interactive STEM exhibits, programming, and training to public libraries.

Take a look at the map below to find a Valley library offering these resources near you. Contact each individual library for more information.

For a full list of libraries in the nation that are participating in the program, click here.