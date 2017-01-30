Scottsdale PD find illegal weapons stash of guns, body armor & 10K rounds of ammo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Scottsdale fraud investigation led police to the Chandler home of a convicted felon allegedly in possession of 11 guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor.

Court records show that police raided a home in Chandler and found multiple weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a sniper rifle in the home of a convicted felon from California.

Police report that in late November 2016 they became aware of 'suspicious fraudulent activity' at two high-end jewelry stores in Scottsdale.

They say a man, later identified as 33-year-old Isa Ali Imran, bought two Rolex watches worth over $17,000 with credit cards under the name of June Upton, a person police say does not exist.

Police say Imran and his girlfriend also attempted to buy other jewelry with other false identities. Police were able to track down the real identity of Upton as being Imran.

Imran is a convicted felon having spent two years in a California prison under the name Van Taylor. Police went to his home in Chandler, near Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway, where they say they found an envelope with multiple fake identities out of Texas.

Police also allegedly found four handguns, seven rifles (including a 'high-end,' long-range sniper rifle, 2 AK-47's and 2 AR-15's), body armor and 10,000 rounds of ammunition, all of which Imran cannot possess due to his felony conviction.

In requesting a high bond amount, police reported that Imran has traveled extensively in the past year, including trips to the Middle East and Africa, and has and possible access to multiple identities and large amounts of illicit funds.

Bond for Imran was set at $1 million cash. He's been charged with ID theft, forgery and multiple counts of weapons misconduct.