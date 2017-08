SURPRISE, AZ -

A Buckeye man out on bond for stealing $100,000 worth of alcohol from Fry's grocery stores in six Valley cities has been caught again after allegedly recruiting a new crew to commit robberies.

Surprise police report 37-year-old Joshua Atherton made bond and secured his release from jail in the first set of robberies. But on July 6, he began recruiting new people to continue his thefts.

Atherton, reportedly with help from two others, stole alcohol from Fry’s stores throughout Maricopa County.

He was arrested on July 31 at his home in Buckeye near Baseline and Miller roads. He reportedly told police that he was sorry and he had relapsed after his first arrest.

Surprise police report that from December 2016 until their arrest on June 19, Atherton and his wife stole $100,000 worth of alcohol from Fry's Food Stores in six Valley cities.

In this case, Atherton is being held on a $10,000 bond on charges of participating in a criminal syndicate and retail theft.