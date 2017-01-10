PD: Man crosses Valley for sexual relationship with young teen

AVONDALE, AZ - A Cave Creek man has been arrested for several sexual encounters with an Avondale teenage girl.

Court records show that the victim's mother contacted Avondale police after her young teenage daughter disclosed to her that 41-year-old Jeffory Scott Helms had touched her in a sexual manner.

Police report that Helms was arrested on January 3 at his home in Cave Creek after a recorded call was made when he allegedly admitted to touching the teen inappropriately on at least three occasions.

Police say that in late November Helms went to a Best Buy store in Avondale where he bought the girl a television and a lap top computer. He then reportedly took the girl to the back parking lot of a theater near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road. It was there; police say he fondled the girl.

Police reviewed surveillance video at the Best Buy that reportedly showed the two in the store together. Video outside the theater also shows the van they were in parked in the parking lot for about 15 minutes.

Helms is being held without bond and has been charged with seven counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse. Prosecutors are also concerned because Helms often travels for radio controlled car racing events and has access to other teens.