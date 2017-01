GLENDALE, AZ - A loud victim woke up his neighbors who captured an armed suspect in Glendale.

Glendale police report that on January 18, just after midnight, a motion activated alarm went off at a home near 67th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police say the homeowner went outside to investigate and reportedly saw 36-year-old Brian Donal Gorla rummaging through a file cabinet that was in the driveway of his home against the garage door.

The victim yelled at Gorla, who ran away. The victim chased him yelling loudly, hoping to draw the attention of neighbors, while his wife called the police.

As neighbors came out of their homes, one had his firearm and was able to detain Gorla until police arrived.

Police say Gorla, who has multiple prior convictions, was armed with a handgun, brass knuckles and an expandable baton.

He has been charged with burglary.