MCSO: Teens arrested in Cave Creek murder and theft plot

CAVE CREEK, AZ - Two teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing from an acquaintance and threatening to take him to the desert to kill him.

Court records show that on Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff deputies were sent to Cave Creek Road north of Carefree Highway, after reports of clothes scattered around a car found with its door open. The car reportedly belonged to 19-year-old Trevon Dewayne Sparks who approached the deputies, walking up a dirt road.

Sparks allegedly told deputies that his friend was injured in the desert. As deputies went into the desert, they noticed various items that appeared to be stashed in the desert. They reportedly found a knife, two handguns, an expandable baton and a small television.

Sparks' friend, a 16-year-old juvenile, ran when seeing the deputies. MCSO says items found at the scene led them to a nearby location where another car was found with a broken window and items scattered on the ground.

It was at that time the victim was found walking in the neighborhood wearing only boxer shorts.

The victim reported to MCSO that he woke up about 2 a.m. when his car alarm went off. He went out to shut it off and returned to his apartment where he found Sparks and the juvenile suspect. They allegedly struck him with their guns and demanded that he sign over his vehicle and give them his banking information. When the victim refused, they beat to the point of unconsciousness. Then they reportedly stole the items from him.

MCSO says they talked about taking him to Lake Pleasant and killing him. They ordered the victim into the trunk of his car, but the victim was able to fight them off and run away.

Sparks and the juvenile suspect are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.