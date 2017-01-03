MCSO: Queen Creek father and son chase down, capture burglar

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - An alleged burglar is facing charges after a father and son chased him down in Queen Creek.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reports that in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, a man saw the suspect rummaging through his car in the area of Germann and Power roads. He contacted the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Zachary John Flores, who ran away.

The witness and his father chased after Flores and cornered him nearby. MCSO said Flores fought with the father, who suffered injuries to his left hand and both knees.

Authorities said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Flores being held to the ground by the father, son and two neighbors.

They checked other cars in the area and reportedly found three others had been burglarized.

Flores has been charged with four counts of burglary.