NOW HIRING: UBER hiring, four upcoming job fairs featuring several Valley companies

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

UBER

UBER has dozens of open jobs in Phoenix and they're not just driving positions. Departments include community operations, finance and strategy and city operations. For more details, click here

SAS Retail Services

SAS Retail Services is holding a job fair for part-time merchandisers to work in local Fry’s Food & Drug stores and Marketplaces. The event will be held at two locations Dec. 29 from 9 am and 11 am. SAS develops merchandising service programs for retailers and consumer brands in the United States and around the world. Find more information here

IF YOU GO:

Quality Inn (I-17 and Northern)

8101 N. Black Canyon Hwy Phoenix

OR

Holiday Inn (Country Club and U.S. 60)

1600 S. Country Club Dr. Mesa

LocalWork.com

LocalWork.com is holding its Greater Phoenix Job Fair Jan. 9 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Phoenix Airport Hilton. Several companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for hundreds of positions! RSVP here

IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St. Phoenix

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here

IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th Street Phoenix

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa

The new Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa is holding a job fair Jan. 5th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Job openings included Culinary, Food and Beverage, Andaz Host, Housekeeping, and more. You can also apply here

IF YOU GO: 6114 N Scottsdale Road Scottsdale