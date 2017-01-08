NOW HIRING: AutoNation, Fry's, other Valley companies hiring

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

Village Inn Restaurant Village Inn Restaurant is opening a new location at 9800 W. Happy Valley Rd in north Peoria on Jan. 24. The all-day breakfast spot is looking for servers, prep cooks, and line cooks. You can find more information here.

LocalWork.com

LocalWork.com is holding its Greater Phoenix Job Fair on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Airport Hilton. Some of the companies represented are Aramark, State Farm, Walgreens and many more! RSVP here.

IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St., Phoenix

AutoNation, Inc. AutoNation is holding a hiring event on Jan. 10 in several cities from coast to coast. Locally, it will be held at AutoNation Honda Chandler. Both sales and service positions are available at all of the company’s stores and service centers. Click here to register. IF YOU GO: 1150 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler Liberty Mutual Group Liberty Mutual is holding an open house on Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for those interested in working at its customer service center. The company is looking for 22 associate customer service representatives to start training February 20. RSVP here. IF YOU GO: 1717 E Grant St . Suite 150 Phoenix

Embassy Suites Biltmore The Phoenix Job Fair and Career Fair is Jan. 12 at the Embassy Suites Biltmore. Job seekers can stop by between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to talk to hiring managers. You can find more information here. IF YOU GO: 2630 East Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here.

IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Career Fair

Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the areas top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here. IF YOU GO: 263 N Center St., Mesa

Fry’s Food Stores Fry's Marketplace is hiring for its new north Peoria store scheduled to open on Jan. 13. It's located at Lake Pleasant Pkwy. and Happy Valley Rd. Applicants are encouraged to apply online, select Store Location #657. Fry’s will contact applicants by email or phone.

State of Arizona

How does a government job sound? The State of Arizona is hiring for a number of positions. From administrative assistants to special investigators to analysts, there is a wide variety of jobs available. You can search them here.