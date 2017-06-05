Unique, fresh, and flavorful dishes from Sonata's Restaurant

Roasted Beet Salad

Arugula, Oranges, Green Goddess Emulsion, Pickled Onion, Balsamic Reduction, Smoked Candied Walnuts, Seared Goat Cheese, Bulgur Wheat & Dried Apricots

Recipes

Roasting beets-

25ea red/yellow beets

2oz Thyme

¼ cup evoo

Dived washed beets by size for the timing of cooking, combine with salt pepper thyme bay leaf and evoo. Then wrap with plastic wrap and foil to steam in the oven until tender.



Green goddess emulsion-

2 Tablespoon garlic

1 cup aioli

1 cup sour cream

½ cup parsley

½ cup chives

½ cup dill

1 lemon juiced

¼ cup water

Puree in vita mix for a while until smooth. Double charge in isi.



Pickled onion-

½ cup apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup sugar

½ tsp. black peppercorns

½ tsp. salt

1 Tablespoon minced dill

1 Table. Rye

1 clove garlic

1 small bay leaf

1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

Bring vinegar, ½ cup water, sugar, peppercorns, salt, rye, garlic, and bay leaf to a boil in saucepan. Add onion slices, and return to a boil. Remove from heat, and transfer to bowl or jar. Cover, and cool. Let stand at room temperature 24 hours.



Balsamic reduction-

1 gal. Balsamic

2 ea. Orange's z&j

2 c. sugar

Medium heat, reduce by two thirds



Smoked candied walnuts-

3 c. sugar

1 c. H2o

6 c. whole nuts

2 oz. butter

1 pinch of salt

Smoke walnut on low till desired levels. In rondeau make simple syrup, reduce by half, and add nuts, salt, and stir! Stir till chalky white, add butter, continue to stir till caramel like & there is no chalky white sugar and pour onto silpat pad to cool.



Bulgur wheat-

3 cups water

1 ½ cups bulgur wheat

Salt

Bring seasoned water to a boil, add in wheat. Cover with lid and turn flame down to low. Once cooked fork fluff and toss with oil and spread onto a sheet pan to cool.



Mise en place

3oz Red beets

1oz Golden beets

1oz Arugula

¼ cup Orange Supremes

1oz Pickled onion

2 Tablespoons Balsamic reduction

¼ cup Smoked candied walnuts

1 1 ½oz Goat cheese cakes

¼ cup Bulgur wheat

3 Tablespoons Dried apricots

4 Tablespoons Green goddess emulsion



Procedures for pick up

Sear goat cheese cake on flat top until caramelized, Toss beets, arugula, oranges, pickled onion, bulgur wheat and dried apricots together. Lay salad down center of slate, garnish with golden beets, balsamic, seared goat cheese, smoked walnuts and green goddess emulsion last.





*Wood Charred Spanish Octopus GF

Roasted Artichokes, Braised Fennel, Sun Dried Yellow Tomatoes, Capers, Roasted Fingerlings, Smoked Pomodoro

Recipes

Octopus-

30# octopus tentacles

15 qts. Water

10 carrots, 2in. chopped

5 each fennel bulbs, 2in. chopped

6 each leeks, 2in. chopped

2 quarts white wine

10 lemons

7 oz kosher salt

1 oz black peppercorns

7 each bay leaf

2 oz thyme

1 oz parsley

Bring water and vegetables to a simmer. Rinse octopus under cold water. Add all other ingredients and bring back to a simmer, then add in the octopus and simmer for 2 hours at 185'. To shock add ice to the court bouillon to keep the flavor. Once the octopus has cooled down clean it of all suckers and slimly membrane. To hold vacuum seal with oil from our slow roasted marinated tomatoes.



Lemon caper butter -

1 cup White wine

4 Lemons juiced & zest of 1

2 each Shallot, minced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

1 cup Capers, rinsed

1 lb. Butter, cubed

Sweat off and garlic add white wine and reduce by half then add lemon juice and slowly on a low heat whish in butter, zest, fin herb and capers. Hold at room temp with a four hour disposal sticker on it and discard at that four hour mark. (Made Daily)



Braised Fennel-

8 each bulbs of fennel, medium dice

2 Tablespoon garlic, minced

3 Tablespoon shallot, minced

4 each basil leaves chiffonade

Saute together and cool.



Fingerlings-

10 lbs. peewee potatoes, halved

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

1 ½ cups blended oil

Toss altogether and evenly distribute across sheets pans and bake at 350 till tender.



Sofritto-

8lb. onions

4lb. carrots

4lb. celery

1lb. fennel bulb

9 c. evoo

Heat the olive oil just until the smoking point add the onions and cook until translucent

Add the carrots and celery turn temp down to medium and cook until the vegetables turn golden brown. Stir frequently so the Soffritto does not burn to the pan. Once finished place on a parchment lined sheet tray and cool



Smoked Pomodoro-

27 lbs ciao canned tomatoes (passed thru a ricer first)

5 floz evoo

2 cup sugar

3 T salt

1 lb. carrot ground

1 ½ lb. onion ground

1 lb. celery ground

6 oz. garlic minced

4 oz. fennel bulb ground

3 bay leafs

¼ cup fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

Heat the olive oil just until the smoking point, SLOWLY add the tomato puree! And onion, carrot, garlic, fennel, celery mixture. Add the fin herb, salt, sugar & freshly ground black pepper. Cook until sauce has thickened (6-8 hours). Remove from the pot and cool in an ice bath.

Begin a small fire in the smoker. Once the fire turns to coal feed it with the soaked wood chips. Place Pomodoro in a 200' pan and place into the smoker and smoke for 2 hours.



Mise en place

5oz Octopus

2 floz Lemon caper butter

1 oz Braised Fennel

1 ½ oz Fingerlings

1 ½ oz Smoked Pomodoro

1 oz Roasted Artichokes

1 oz Sun Dried Yellow Tomatoes

1 Tablespoon sofritto

1 teaspoon fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

Fennel frawns

Pinch fennel pollen

Pinch espellet



Procedures for pick up

Rub octopus with oil and season, place on to the hottest part of the grill. Sauté fennel, fingerlings, artichokes, sofritto and tomatoes with fin herb and bind with lemon caper butter.

To plate, splat on smoked Pomodoro. Place the set down and place the octopus over the set and garnish with fennel frawns, espellet, and fennel pollen.



Spurgos "Varškės"

Lithuanian Curd Cheese Doughnuts, Served with Vanilla Pastry Cream, Organic Hazelnut Chocolate & Strawberry Marmalade

Recipes

Spurgos "Varškės-

14 oz quark cheese (dried & rang out with cheese cloth, pureed in robot coupe)

2 oz sugar

4 eggs

7 oz all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Place the curd cheese, sugar and eggs in a kitchen aid mixing bowl. With the dough hook mix together until smooth, pale and creamy. Add the flour and baking powder and gently fold into the cheese mixture.



Vanilla Pastry Cream-

2 cups milk

¾ cup sugar

2 each egg yolks

1 each whole egg

½ cup cornstarch

2 Tablespoons butter

1 vanilla bean

Whisk milk and sugar and bring to a boil, combine eggs and cornstarch and whisk in milk and sugar. Add back to the sauce pan and on a medium heat continue to stir until thickened and finish with butter and vanilla. Pass threw a chinois and once cooled hold in piping bags.



Strawberry Marmalade-

2 lbs strawberries

1 ½ cups sugar

¼ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

In a wide bowl, crush strawberries in batches until you have 4 cups of mashed berry. In a heavy bottomed saucepan, mix together the strawberries, sugar, salt and lemon juice. Stir over low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to high, and bring the mixture to a full rolling boil. Boil, stirring often, until the mixture reaches 220 degrees. Reserve and cool.



Mise en Place

5 each 1 ½ oz Spurgos "Varškės

1 oz Vanilla Pastry Cream

1 oz Organic Hazelnut Chocolate

1 oz Strawberry Marmalade

Powder sugar



Procedures

With a 1.5 oz scoop drop 5 Spurgos into the fryer at 350' once fried and golden brown and cooked throughout top with powdered sugar and serve with Vanilla Pastry Cream, Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Marmalade.







