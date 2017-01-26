Phoenix Final Four Fan Fest: 5 things to see and do when Final Four comes to town

PHOENIX - In two months, Phoenix will host the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament.

Like we saw during the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff Championships, downtown Phoenix will host a series of activities, including clinics, autograph signings, concerts and rock climbing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee revealed details on what festivities we can expect leading up to the NCAA Final Four title game, March 31 - April 3.

NCAA

FINAL FOUR FAN FEST:

Fan Fest will take over the Phoenix Convention Center throughout the Final Four semifinals and title game. There will be children's basketball clinics, rock climbing, autograph signings and "hands-on NCAA championship experiences," according to the news release.

When: March 31 - April 3

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Hours: Friday, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Monday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets: $8 per adult. Kids 12 and younger are free. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased, here.

NCAA

MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL:

The free three-day festival will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix. Both local and national acts will take the stages. This year's acts have not been announced (we're told that could happen in February), but past acts included Maroon 5, Pitbull, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and The Zac Brown Band. We're told there will also be activities, games and food. More information.

When: March 31 - April 2

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Hours: Friday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: FREE

FINAL FOUR FRIDAY:

On Final Four Friday, the public will be able to watch each of the Final Four teams practice at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Each team will host an hour-long practice between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The practices are free and open to the public. More information.

When: March 31

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium

Hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: FREE

FINAL FOUR DRIBBLE:

The Final Four Dribble takes place on Sunday, April 2. At this event, children will be able to dribble an official NCAA basketball down a specified route that ends at Fan Fest. Best of all, the child gets to keep the basketball and a t-shirt. You do have to register online beforehand (limited to first 3,000 registrants). This is a free event. Register here.

When: Sunday, April 2.

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Begins at Heritage Square and ends at Fan Fest

Admission: FREE, but you must pre-register. Registration links in text above.



FINAL FOUR YOUTH CLINICS:

Limited details are available right now. However, the NCAA will host a free basketball skills youth clinic in Phoenix. It will be open to boys and girls in grades 3-8 and pre-registration will be required.

Details on where and when those public clinics will take place have not been announced yet. However, updates should be posted to the NCAA Fan Fest website.

Looking to go to the NCAA National Semifinals (April 1) or Championship game (April 3)? Tickets are on sale now.