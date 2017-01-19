New Gilbert restaurants: 4 restaurants coming to Gilbert in 2017 and 2018

GILBERT, AZ - Gilbert has seen a wave of new restaurants and bars join its downtown scene.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen, Sushi Brokers, Grubstak, Clever Koi, and Barnone (Fire & Brimstone and The Uprooted Kitchen) all opened within the last year.

The wave is not done yet because there are at least four eateries coming this year and next! Scroll down to see what's coming.

Artist rendering: Sixty First Place Architects, LTD.

O.H.S.O. Eatery + Brewery + Distillery

O.H.S.O., which stands for Outrageous Homebrewer's Social Outpost, is opening its fourth Valley location in Gilbert. The dog-friendly brewery and distillery will be located near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue within a 10,000-square-foot building that will replace the smaller structure that is currently there.

"We will be opening an O.H.S.O. Brewery with different spaces and areas for all. The brewery and barrel area will be upstairs, there will be a dog-friendly area and as you may know we plan to be a place you can go with your loved one, your family, your friends or for a meeting," Owner Jon Lane said in an email.

Details are still being hashed out, but the plan is to open in early 2018, he said. The opening was first reported by blogger Mouth by Southwest.

Artist rendering: LGE Design Build

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

Named after Arizona's own country singer, Dierks Bentley, Gilbert's "Whiskey Row" will be located across the street from the planned O.H.S.O. brewery. The 8,700-square-foot building has been under construction for the last several months. However, next month, the doors will officially open.

The restaurant and gastropub serve American fare food -- sliders, burgers, chicken and waffles, BBQ pulled pork and fried pickles -- and will have more than 50 beers on tap. The Gilbert location has a 4,600-square-foot outdoor patio with outdoor games like cornhole and ping-pong, an indoor dance floor and music stage.

It officially opens on Monday, Feb. 27.

Artist rendering: Circle West Architects

Culinary Dropout at The Yard

Valley restaurateur Sam Fox is bringing Culinary Dropout at the Yard to downtown Gilbert in 2018. The Gilbert location will be the largest one for Fox at 25,000 square feet. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio with various yard games will be on the first floor. The second floor will house a 150-person event area called "The Coop." Gilbert's location will have two outdoor gaming areas -- one for kids and one for adults. This will be Fox's seventh Culinary Dropout location. Other Arizona locations include Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and Tucson.

Creamistry

Creamistry

Creamistry is an ice cream shop that uses liquid nitrogen to make ice cream in seconds. For kids, the condensation cloud makes for an entertaining spectacle. According to documents filed with the town of Gilbert, Creamistry has proposed plans to move into the same building as O.H.S.O. The news has not been officially announced by the company.

There are three Arizona locations: Arcadia (44th Street and Indian School), Phoenix (Camelback and Central), and Scottsdale Waterfront (Camelback Road and Marshall Way).

Farm + Craft had plans to open a location in Gilbert, however, pulled those plans late last year.