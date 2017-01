PHOENIX - This spring, Phoenix will host the 2017 NCAA Final Four Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium!

The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee, the entity in charge of putting on the events and activities surrounding the title game, is in need of 3,600 volunteers to help make the event a success.

Volunteers will staff Fan Fest, the free weekend music festival and other activities between March 31 and April 3. However, volunteers will not staff the championship game.

Tickets to the Semifinal start at $215. Tickets to the championship game start at $180. Details here.

As a volunteer, you'll receive NCAA swag: a Final Four polo, hat, drawstring bag and invitation to the post-game volunteer party. Parking will also be provided during your shifts.

There are requirements to volunteer:

You have to be at least 18 by March 1, 2017

Must work at least three shifts over the weekend. Shifts are 3-5 hours.

You have to complete a background check

You have to apply online.

Visit www.phoenixfinalfour.com/volunteer to register. Questions can be emailed to volunteer@phoenixloc.org.