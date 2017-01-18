Lights of the World Arizona: 5 displays you cannot miss at AZ's newest light show (360 video)

PHOENIX - One of the newest light displays in the Valley is taking visitors on a journey across the world, and back in time to the age of the dinosaurs.
Lights of the World showcases 75 larger-than-life lighted displays depicting iconic and historical structures from around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, London Bridge, Statue of Liberty, and a Chinese temple.
It is a $6 million production that has been brought to the U.S., specifically Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, by the U.S.-China Cultural & Educational Foundation, UCCEF, an organization that strives to be a "cultural and education bridge between the United States and China," according to its website.
Song Yang, director of UCCEF, claim this is the largest display in North America. There are other displays in Georgia and Texas, he said.
Arizona is the premiere for this particular lantern display. Yang said they picked Arizona because of its weather. If the show performs well, they hope to make it a permanent part of Arizona's holiday traditions.
ABC15 went to check it out in December and to give you a 360-degree look at some of the largest displays. Here are 3 displays you do not want to miss!