Final Four Phoenix traffic: road closures, traffic tips, alternative routes to consider

PHOENIX - Thousands of people are expected to arrive in Arizona this weekend for the Final Four tournament.

That means you should expect to see more people and more cars in downtown Phoenix and on Valley freeways, especially those headed westbound on Interstate 10 toward Glendale, Arizona.

Two of the tournament's big events are being held in downtown Phoenix -- Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center, and March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park. The basketball games are being played at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Roads will be closed and traffic will be heavy. Below is a list of traffic closures and recommendations from both the City of Phoenix and Arizona Department of Transportation to hopefully make your commute smooth.

Map by Courtland Jeffrey

ADOT SAFETY TIPS:

Westbound Interstate 10 will be busy as fans make their way to University of Phoenix Stadium. Consider using Interstate 17 or Loop 101 as alternatives.

If you can, alter your work schedule on Mon., April 3 to avoid congested traffic

DOWNTOWN PHOENIX DRIVING TIPS

Avoid Seventh Street to enter or exit downtown

Use the 7th Street exits from Valley freeways

Enter and exit the city from the west or south

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

ADOT STREET CLOSURES

The westbound Interstate 10 HOV-lane exit ramp at Third Street will be closed throughout the weekend:

March 31: 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

April 1: 1:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

April 2: 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

FAN FEST STREET CLOSURES:

March 20 - April 7, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Third Street closed from Monroe to Washington streets, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 29 - April 4, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Third Street closed from Van Buren to Monroe streets, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monroe Street closed from Second to Fifth streets, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

April 2, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Monroe Street closed from Fifth to Seventh streets, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET CLOSURES (AT HANCE PARK)

March 26 - April 5, 9 a.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)

First Street closed from Moreland to Portland streets

Moreland Street closed from First to Third streets

Culver Street closed from First to Second streets

Second Street closed from Willetta to Culver streets

Second Street closed from Moreland to Portland streets

March 31 - April 4, 12 p.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)

Portland Street closed from Central Avenue to Second Street

Willetta Street closed from First to Third streets

March 31 - April 3, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)