Final Four Phoenix traffic: road closures, traffic tips, alternative routes to consider

The Loop 101 in Glendale should see bumper to bumper traffic.
The music line up drew out the crowds at the Margaret T. Hance Park, and gates closed early when it hit capacity.
Make sure you arrive early to catch tonight's lineup of Aerosmith, Blink 182 and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis!
PHOENIX - Thousands of people are expected to arrive in Arizona this weekend for the Final Four tournament.
That means you should expect to see more people and more cars in downtown Phoenix and on Valley freeways, especially those headed westbound on Interstate 10 toward Glendale, Arizona.
Two of the tournament's big events are being held in downtown Phoenix -- Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center, and March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park. The basketball games are being played at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Roads will be closed and traffic will be heavy. Below is a list of traffic closures and recommendations from both the City of Phoenix and Arizona Department of Transportation to hopefully make your commute smooth.
ADOT SAFETY TIPS:
DOWNTOWN PHOENIX DRIVING TIPS
ADOT STREET CLOSURES
The westbound Interstate 10 HOV-lane exit ramp at Third Street will be closed throughout the weekend:
FAN FEST STREET CLOSURES:
March 20 - April 7, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
March 29 - April 4, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
April 2, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET CLOSURES (AT HANCE PARK)
March 26 - April 5, 9 a.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)
March 31 - April 4, 12 p.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)
March 31 - April 3, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (overnight closure)