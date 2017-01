PHOENIX - Storms expected to hit the Valley over the weekend have deflated plans for the Arizona Balloon Classic.

On Tuesday night, organizers announced that the Arizona Balloon Classic had been postponed due to weather concerns.

"Hi Friends, we are so very disappointed to announce, that because of bad weather coming into the Phoenix area on Thursday, Friday & Saturday of this week – we’ve been advised to reschedule the Arizona Balloon Classic," the Festival said on its Facebook page.

The festival will now be held in March. Organizers are working with Fear Farm, which hosts the festival, to select new festival dates.

Tickets and hot air balloon rides already purchased will be honored at the March festival.