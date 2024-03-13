Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Next storm brings rain, snow, and wind to Arizona

The storm brings a chance for Valley rain showers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
It's a warm start to the week, but we're already watching another storm system that will bring more rain and snow to Arizona later this week. Valley highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s through Wednesday. We'll see clouds move through at times, but Valley rain chances hold off until later this week.
Posted at 9:43 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 00:43:29-04

We're watching a winter storm that will bring more rain and snow to Arizona starting Wednesday.

Breezes will pick up by Wednesday and we'll start to see a few showers in northern Arizona as a storm system begins to move in from the north.

That storm will then dive farther south, bringing a chance for Valley rain showers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Rainfall amounts in the Phoenix Metro will hover around one-tenth of an inch to one-quarter of an inch through Friday.

We could also see more accumulating snow in the high country by Thursday and Friday too, as snow levels drop to near 4,500 feet.

Winter Storm Watches take effect Thursday through Friday for parts of northern Arizona above 6,000 feet. Areas like Flagstaff may pick up 7-11 inches of snow with this storm.

We'll get a big dose of cool air with this storm too, dropping Valley highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week.

