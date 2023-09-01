Watch Now
WeatherWeather Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Monsoon storm damage around the Valley

Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Phoenix area Thursday night

Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Valley Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and a ton of lightning. There was quite a bit of damage left behind, and many of our viewers have shared photos of that damage.

IMG_20230831_210302130_HDR.jpg A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson IMG_20230831_210308342_HDR.jpg A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson. IMG_20230831_210316093_HDR.jpg A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson 99th Ave and Indian School Wx Damage from Kyle Norris.jpg A tree fell onto a parking structure near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.Photo by: ABC15 Eric Fox east mesa lightning.jpg Lightning caught on camera in east Mesa.Photo by: Eric Fox Ileana Espinoza tree down no location.jpg A tree fell on this car from the high winds.Photo by: Ileana Espinoza thumbnail_image_6487327.jpg A lightning bolt caught on camera near Anthem.Photo by: Megan Guerrero thumbnail_image0.jpg Winds knocked this tree over at a strip mall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services thumbnail_image1.jpg Winds knocked this tree over at a McDonald's near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services thumbnail_image2.jpg Winds blew this tree over in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services thumbnail_image3.jpg Winds knocked over this tree in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.20.07 AM.png Lightning possibly caused this fire near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.Photo by: Kurt Clark Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.22.01 AM.png A haboob moved across the Valley before the storms moved in Thursday night.Photo by: Ivan Garcia Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.28.22 AM.png The rain from Thursday's storms turned this street near Anthem into a river.Photo by: ER hector_camacho_img_2023-08-31_10-36-42.png Another look at the haboob that blew through the Valley Thursday night. This is looking out to the west from Sunnyslope.Photo by: Hector Camacho Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.31.35 AM.png One of the first places hit Thursday night was Queen Creek. This photo shows the haboob moving into the Southeast Valley.Photo by: Chris Landers Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.33.31 AM.png In this photo, the wind just caught an umbrella in Scottsdale and started taking it away.Photo by: Lucero Rivero Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.34.47 AM.png The ASU game against Southern Utah went through a lengthy delay because of the haboob and storms that followed Thursday night. Here's a look from the concourse at Mountain America Stadium during the haboob.Photo by: Ashley Tabar tammy_pizzuto_img_2023-08-31_10-10-08.jpg Tammy Pizzuto shared this photo, saying the above ground pool was moved "probably about 10 feet" by the wind from Thursday's storms.Photo by: Tammy Pizzuto

PHOTOS: Monsoon storm damage around the Valley

close-gallery
  • IMG_20230831_210302130_HDR.jpg
  • IMG_20230831_210308342_HDR.jpg
  • IMG_20230831_210316093_HDR.jpg
  • 99th Ave and Indian School Wx Damage from Kyle Norris.jpg
  • Eric Fox east mesa lightning.jpg
  • Ileana Espinoza tree down no location.jpg
  • thumbnail_image_6487327.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0.jpg
  • thumbnail_image1.jpg
  • thumbnail_image2.jpg
  • thumbnail_image3.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.20.07 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.22.01 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.28.22 AM.png
  • hector_camacho_img_2023-08-31_10-36-42.png
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.31.35 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.33.31 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 6.34.47 AM.png
  • tammy_pizzuto_img_2023-08-31_10-10-08.jpg

Share

A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.D Anderson
A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.D Anderson.
A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.D Anderson
A tree fell onto a parking structure near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.ABC15
Lightning caught on camera in east Mesa.Eric Fox
A tree fell on this car from the high winds.Ileana Espinoza
A lightning bolt caught on camera near Anthem.Megan Guerrero
Winds knocked this tree over at a strip mall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Arizona Site Services
Winds knocked this tree over at a McDonald's near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Arizona Site Services
Winds blew this tree over in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Arizona Site Services
Winds knocked over this tree in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Arizona Site Services
Lightning possibly caused this fire near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.Kurt Clark
A haboob moved across the Valley before the storms moved in Thursday night.Ivan Garcia
The rain from Thursday's storms turned this street near Anthem into a river.ER
Another look at the haboob that blew through the Valley Thursday night. This is looking out to the west from Sunnyslope.Hector Camacho
One of the first places hit Thursday night was Queen Creek. This photo shows the haboob moving into the Southeast Valley.Chris Landers
In this photo, the wind just caught an umbrella in Scottsdale and started taking it away.Lucero Rivero
The ASU game against Southern Utah went through a lengthy delay because of the haboob and storms that followed Thursday night. Here's a look from the concourse at Mountain America Stadium during the haboob.Ashley Tabar
Tammy Pizzuto shared this photo, saying the above ground pool was moved "probably about 10 feet" by the wind from Thursday's storms.Tammy Pizzuto
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next