PHOTOS: Monsoon storm damage around the Valley
Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Phoenix area Thursday night
Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Valley Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and a ton of lightning. There was quite a bit of damage left behind, and many of our viewers have shared photos of that damage.
A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson. A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.Photo by: D Anderson A tree fell onto a parking structure near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.Photo by: ABC15 Lightning caught on camera in east Mesa.Photo by: Eric Fox A tree fell on this car from the high winds.Photo by: Ileana Espinoza A lightning bolt caught on camera near Anthem.Photo by: Megan Guerrero Winds knocked this tree over at a strip mall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services Winds knocked this tree over at a McDonald's near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services Winds blew this tree over in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services Winds knocked over this tree in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale.Photo by: Arizona Site Services Lightning possibly caused this fire near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.Photo by: Kurt Clark A haboob moved across the Valley before the storms moved in Thursday night.Photo by: Ivan Garcia The rain from Thursday's storms turned this street near Anthem into a river.Photo by: ER Another look at the haboob that blew through the Valley Thursday night. This is looking out to the west from Sunnyslope.Photo by: Hector Camacho One of the first places hit Thursday night was Queen Creek. This photo shows the haboob moving into the Southeast Valley.Photo by: Chris Landers In this photo, the wind just caught an umbrella in Scottsdale and started taking it away.Photo by: Lucero Rivero The ASU game against Southern Utah went through a lengthy delay because of the haboob and storms that followed Thursday night. Here's a look from the concourse at Mountain America Stadium during the haboob.Photo by: Ashley Tabar Tammy Pizzuto shared this photo, saying the above ground pool was moved "probably about 10 feet" by the wind from Thursday's storms.Photo by: Tammy Pizzuto