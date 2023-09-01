PHOTOS: Monsoon storm damage around the Valley

Share Facebook

A tree fell into a home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road. D Anderson

A tree fell onto a parking structure near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road. ABC15

Lightning caught on camera in east Mesa. Eric Fox

A tree fell on this car from the high winds. Ileana Espinoza

A lightning bolt caught on camera near Anthem. Megan Guerrero

Winds knocked this tree over at a strip mall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale. Arizona Site Services

Winds knocked this tree over at a McDonald's near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale. Arizona Site Services

Winds blew this tree over in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale. Arizona Site Services

Winds knocked over this tree in a parking lot near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale. Arizona Site Services

Lightning possibly caused this fire near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix. Kurt Clark

A haboob moved across the Valley before the storms moved in Thursday night. Ivan Garcia

The rain from Thursday's storms turned this street near Anthem into a river. ER

Another look at the haboob that blew through the Valley Thursday night. This is looking out to the west from Sunnyslope. Hector Camacho

One of the first places hit Thursday night was Queen Creek. This photo shows the haboob moving into the Southeast Valley. Chris Landers

In this photo, the wind just caught an umbrella in Scottsdale and started taking it away. Lucero Rivero

The ASU game against Southern Utah went through a lengthy delay because of the haboob and storms that followed Thursday night. Here's a look from the concourse at Mountain America Stadium during the haboob. Ashley Tabar

Tammy Pizzuto shared this photo, saying the above ground pool was moved "probably about 10 feet" by the wind from Thursday's storms. Tammy Pizzuto

